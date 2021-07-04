Helpico (HELP) Price Hits $0.0039

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 77.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Helpico has a market capitalization of $92.20 and approximately $213.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00141503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00167816 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,454.67 or 0.99850870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

