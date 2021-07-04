HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Hits $3.36 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $3.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,525.02 or 0.99977288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00034334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007782 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001025 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,554,528 coins and its circulating supply is 262,419,378 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

