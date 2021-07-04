HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0166 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $7,388.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00053464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00762757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.10 or 0.07924227 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.