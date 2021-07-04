Heron Bay Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Heron Bay Capital Management lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 2.9% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

LRCX traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $631.44. The company had a trading volume of 742,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.90. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

