Heron Bay Capital Management Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 2.5% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.94. 739,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,306. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.19. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

