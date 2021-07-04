Heron Bay Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises 2.2% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $306.29.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.47. 112,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,247. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.34.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.