Heron Bay Capital Management Has $4.75 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,986 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up about 2.8% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $82.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.74.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.