Heron Bay Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 274.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,928 shares during the period. Change Healthcare accounts for 2.5% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Change Healthcare worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CHNG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 938,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
