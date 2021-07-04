Heron Bay Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 274.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,928 shares during the period. Change Healthcare accounts for 2.5% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Change Healthcare worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHNG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 938,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

