Heron Bay Capital Management Purchases 739 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.6% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

JNJ traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $168.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,060,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.53. The firm has a market cap of $444.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.