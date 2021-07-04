Heron Bay Capital Management Sells 1,838 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Heron Bay Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 3.8% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.
Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.23. 628,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,141. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $289.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.84.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
