Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 160,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,872,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 118,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.