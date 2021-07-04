Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290,385 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Highwoods Properties worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

HIW stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.