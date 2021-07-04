Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290,385 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.37% of Highwoods Properties worth $16,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIW. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $48,232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $44,576,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,810,000 after buying an additional 738,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after buying an additional 653,298 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

HIW opened at $45.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

