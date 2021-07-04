Hive Reaches Market Cap of $134.70 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. Hive has a market capitalization of $134.70 million and $5.16 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000132 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000459 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001326 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 414,393,398 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

