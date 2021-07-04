HN Saltoro Capital LP Acquires 6,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

HN Saltoro Capital LP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $477,018.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,520.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 288,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,773 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEO opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 275.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

