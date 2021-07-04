HNC COIN Market Cap Tops $288.49 Million (HNC)

HNC COIN (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. HNC COIN has a total market capitalization of $288.49 million and $36,826.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HNC COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $4.13 or 0.00011553 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HNC COIN has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,807.92 or 1.00249073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00034613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058034 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001021 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC.

HNC COIN Coin Profile

HNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

HNC COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HNC COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HNC COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

