HodlTree Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million (HTRE)

HodlTree (CURRENCY:HTRE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One HodlTree coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HodlTree has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $269.00 worth of HodlTree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HodlTree has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HodlTree alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00135595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00167345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,537.60 or 1.00046385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002925 BTC.

About HodlTree

HodlTree’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,592,193 coins. HodlTree’s official Twitter account is @hodltree and its Facebook page is accessible here . HodlTree’s official website is hodltree.io

HodlTree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HodlTree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HodlTree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HodlTree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HodlTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HodlTree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.