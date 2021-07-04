Homeros Price Hits $0.0535 on Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $27.52 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Homeros

Homeros is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

