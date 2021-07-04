HOQU Hits Market Cap of $409,336.41 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a total market cap of $409,336.41 and $1.01 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

