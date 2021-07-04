Horizen Price Up 22.7% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $773.96 million and $37.00 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $68.72 or 0.00192738 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00343259 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00138636 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,262,912 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

