Howdoo (UDOO) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Howdoo has a market cap of $10.39 million and $467,410.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00054824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.95 or 0.00796929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,976,317 coins and its circulating supply is 465,994,947 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

