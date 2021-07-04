Huobi Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $100.19 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.85 billion and $100.19 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for $10.83 or 0.00030441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00054668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.23 or 0.00799234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.47 or 0.08054793 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

