Hush (HUSH) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.65 Million

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 33.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $451.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.00341661 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00138547 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00192822 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.