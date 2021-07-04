Hyper Finance Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $766,836.95 and $2.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00045691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00134818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00167068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,466.66 or 0.99989576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

