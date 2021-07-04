HyperCash Price Up 10.6% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $32.50 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,431.88 or 0.99998907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.58 or 0.01223686 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.22 or 0.00401387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00396806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005897 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004922 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.