Ï„Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,062.00 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $14,003.91 or 0.40770158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $33,062.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00132712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00167461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,376.66 or 1.00082169 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

