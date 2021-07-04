Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Hits $14,520.90

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $179,225.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $14,520.90 or 0.41206074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00139940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00167135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.38 or 1.00220404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.