ICHI Price Hits $3.50 on Top Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, ICHI has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00010151 BTC on exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $119,236.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00045416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00132867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00168668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,463.42 or 0.99898760 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,076 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.