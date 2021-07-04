ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICUI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after buying an additional 78,825 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total value of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,705. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICUI opened at $207.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $227.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.05.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.