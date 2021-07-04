Idavoll Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $160,979.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $160,979.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00045572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00133158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00167229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,455.34 or 1.00124182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 789,037,448 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

