IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $39,027.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $792,387.34 and approximately $39,027.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

