Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) is RTW Investments LP’s 8th Largest Position

RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Illumina makes up about 2.9% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.33% of Illumina worth $185,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Illumina by 77.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.32.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,728 shares of company stock worth $7,532,630. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $474.73. The company had a trading volume of 535,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,802. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

