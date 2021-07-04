ImageCash Market Cap Hits $47,402.31 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. ImageCash has a market cap of $47,402.31 and $4.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00136378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00166839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,603.76 or 1.00198887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

