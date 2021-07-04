IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of IMAX worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.80.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.01.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.