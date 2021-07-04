IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IMIMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. 4,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,923. IMC International Mining has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Get IMC International Mining alerts:

IMC International Mining Company Profile

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for IMC International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMC International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.