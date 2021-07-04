IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
IMIMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. 4,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,923. IMC International Mining has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17.
IMC International Mining Company Profile
