Indexed Finance Reaches Market Cap of $3.54 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00011967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $16,341.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00131299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00166572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,610.76 or 1.00012062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

