Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOAF traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,009. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52. Industrias Peñoles has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

