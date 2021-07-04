Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835,628 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.51% of Ingevity worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,069 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.99. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.