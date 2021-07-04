InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Down 33.4% Over Last Week

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 35.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $158,608.73 and approximately $9.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00396248 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003043 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00015137 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.35 or 0.01272429 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,545,810 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

