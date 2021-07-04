Insider Buying: Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Daniel Marcel Legault purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 759,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,811,245.20.

Daniel Marcel Legault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$300,300.00.

TSE:ATE traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.81. 74,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,391. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of C$3.05 and a one year high of C$7.52. The company has a market cap of C$195.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

