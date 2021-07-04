Insider Selling: POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK) Senior Officer Kevin Barnes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total transaction of C$128,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,463 shares in the company, valued at C$150,634.55.

Shares of PTK traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.36. 715,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,969. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market cap of C$468.22 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.05. POET Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.46 and a 52-week high of C$1.58.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

