Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.82. The stock had a trading volume of 218,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,617. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.80. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $85.03 and a one year high of $252.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

