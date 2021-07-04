Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INSP traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.82. The stock had a trading volume of 218,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,617. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.80. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $85.03 and a one year high of $252.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43.
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
