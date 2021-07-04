Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Insulet worth $62,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $281.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.30. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $185.24 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,164.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

