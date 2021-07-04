Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Trimmed by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the period. Intel comprises 4.1% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.76. 17,223,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,805,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

