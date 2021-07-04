Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.6% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned about 2.47% of Intel worth $6,388,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,498,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $95,893,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 30,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,169,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $138,846,000 after acquiring an additional 56,071 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.76. 17,223,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,805,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

