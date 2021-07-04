Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report $3.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $1.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $14.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 million to $16.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million.

IDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $8.39 on Friday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $156.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.75 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intellicheck by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 98,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intellicheck by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intellicheck by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

