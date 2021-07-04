International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.6% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 295,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 50.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $852,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41,981 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 93.4% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.02. 16,828,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,008. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

