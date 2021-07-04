Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $16.67 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.36.
Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
