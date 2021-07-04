inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Up 25.2% in June

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 70,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.86 million, a PE ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.13. inTEST has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 66,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

