Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of PIO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.31. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $40.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.147 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIO. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

